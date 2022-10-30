Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL ref Clete Blakeman makes bungled penalty announcement, laughs off word salad

The Eagles had a breakout game against the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL officiating crews may take 95% of the criticism on Thursdays, Sundays, Mondays and sometimes Saturdays, but announcing a penalty to a crowd of thousands who routinely boo them is a valiant act.

Clete Blakeman had his own word salad in the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. A penalty was called on Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham and it appeared the veteran official was tongue-tied trying to announce the play at Lincoln Financial Field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett evades a tackle by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett evades a tackle by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

"Delay of game, defense No. 55, for making a move that’s not necessary… un-like football. It’s a half distance from penalty. …"

RUSSELL WILSON PRAISES GOD, STEPS UP IN PRESSURE-FILLED BRONCOS WIN: 'I AIN’T GONNA BLINK'

Blakeman smiled and laughed in the middle of the bungled announcement.

Referee Clete Blakeman at NRG Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Referee Clete Blakeman at NRG Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It was all Eagles and A.J. Brown in the first half. Brown was responsible for all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns in the first half and had 113 yards receiving before the whistle blew. He had five total catches before they hit the locker room for the break.

Philadelphia led Pittsburgh 21-10 at the half.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown became the first Eagles player with three receiving touchdowns in the first half since Kevin Curtis did it in 2007 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Curtis finished with 11 catches for 221 yards, and the Eagles won the game, 56-21.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.