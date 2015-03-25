After setback in Philly, Cardinals O-line faces big challenge in Rams

The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line regressed a bit in Philadelphia after a series of solid performances.

Next up is a formidable challenge against the fierce pass rush of defensive end Robert Quinn and the rest of the St. Louis Rams.

When the Rams beat Arizona 27-24 in the season opener in St. Louis, Quinn had three sacks, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hits.

That was against left tackle Levi Brown, who since was traded to Pittsburgh. Coach Bruce Arians gave the job to young Bradley Sowell, who has had his hands full against some of the game's top pass rushers in recent weeks.

On Arizona's first offensive series last Sunday, Trent Cole beat Sowell and knocked the ball out of quarterback Carson Palmer's hand, a turnover that led to Philadelphia's first touchdown and the Eagles went on to win 24-21.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL