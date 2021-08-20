Afghan karate champion on Taliban takeover: 'Everything is finished for women athletes'

Meena Asadi, a karate champion who represented Afghanistan in the 2010 South Asian Games, offered a sobering prediction for female athletes still in the country as the Taliban rises to power again.

Asadi told Reuters on Friday she had to flee Afghanistan twice due to the ongoing violence in the country and the Taliban’s return was not a good sign.

"All the achievement and values are destroyed, and this would be a dark moment for the people, especially for women and girls," she told the outlet.

"Everything is finished for women athletes," she added.

Asadi has lived in Indonesia since 2015 and established a karate club in 2016, according to the UN Refugee Agency. She initially moved to Pakistan when she was 12 years old and racked up about 30 medals in karate competitions.

She won three medals in the 2010 South Asian Games and won two medals in the 2012 South Asian Karate Championship, where she was the sole female Afghan athlete competing.

As the Taliban takes over, the U.S. and other countries have begun flying citizens out of Afghanistan. There were no accurate figures of the number of people who are in need of evacuation. The U.S. has no way to track how many registered Americans may have already left Afghanistan and where they have gone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.