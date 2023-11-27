Expand / Collapse search
All Elite Wrestling

AEW agreed to hasten All In setup for Taylor Swift's 2024 tour dates, Tony Khan says

Khan said he hoped it would bring AEW some "good karma"

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift will be taking the Eras Tour overseas next year, and it appears it will come into conflict with All Elite Wrestling’s premier pay-per-view All In as it makes its way to Wembley Stadium in August.

The Tony Khan-led wrestling promotion is set to hold All In on Aug. 25 while Swift is set to perform on Aug. 16-17 and 19-20. Khan told The Daily Mail in a recent interview he agreed to speed up the installation of the pay-per-view set so Swift can play more dates at Wembley.

Taylor Swift in Brazil

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year," he told the outlet. "If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you'll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal.

Khan said Wembley officials came to them with the predicament and while it’s "costly and very challenging," he said AEW wanted to help out the stadium.

"And I think there's so many great Taylor Swift fans and Wembley's been great to us. We have a great relationship and it's going to cost more, and we will double our efforts and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans.

Tony Khan in New Orleans

Tony Khan looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"So, if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have a great event at Wembley. Everybody wins. And I'm not going to get crushed or killed in the process, so I'm fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on, it's worth it."

Khan hoped that it would be "good karma" for him and AEW if they do the favor for Swift and even joked about getting Travis Kelce in the ring for the match.

Tony Khan in 2023

Tony Khan, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative, AEW on PandaConf stage during day one of Collision 2023 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images)

For now, AEW will hope to compound its success from this year’s show. All In hosted more than 72,000 people, according to the UK’s turnstile attendance.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.