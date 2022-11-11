Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Adrian Dingle, former Chargers defensive end and Clemson standout, dead at 45

Dingle spent five seasons with the San Diego Chargers

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Adrian Dingle, a former San Diego Chargers defensive end and Clemson standout, died Tuesday. He was 45. 

Clemson University issued a statement Thursday confirming news of Dingle’s passing. The cause of death was not immediately revealed. 

Defensive end Adrian Dingle of the San Diego Chargers stretches during warmups before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California.

"RIP to my teammate Adrian Dingle," Pro Bowl defensive end Marcellus Wiley wrote on Twitter. "We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog!"

Dingle played at Clemson from 1995-98, serving as a starting defensive end after his freshman season. As a senior, he recorded 10.5 sacks, which was a single-season record at the time, and he currently ranks sixth in school history with 23 sacks. 

Adrian Dingle of the San Diego Chargers sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Ryan Van Dyke during the first half of a preseason game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Aug. 16, 2002.

Dingle was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but missed his rookie season due to injury. 

Wide receiver James McKnight of the Miami Dolphins gets tackled by defensive end Adrian Dingle, right, of the San Diego Chargers during the second quarter of a game at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 24, 2002.

Dingle played five seasons in San Diego, where he finished his career with 94 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.