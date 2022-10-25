Ex-NFL tight end Lance Kendricks arrested on DUI charge after found passed out behind the wheel, police say

Former NFL tight end Lance Kendricks was arrested for a DUI in California over the weekend after police say he was found passed out behind the wheel with the engine still running.

Santa Monica Police told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that officers responded to reports of a Ford Bronco "swerving" on the road near Ocean and San Vicente Boulevard in Santa Monica around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Once on the scene, they said Kendricks was found "passed out in the driver's seat with the engine still running."

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the former NFL player had displayed "obvious signs of intoxication."

"SMPD Officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests and concluded that Kendricks had operated a motor vehicle while being intoxicated. He was placed under arrest for DUI," police said in a statement.

Police told Fox News Digital that Kendricks was "cited out on the charge."

Kendricks played nine years in the NFL, after getting drafted in the second round in 2011 by the Rams, where he spent the majority of his career. He spent two seasons with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the New England Patriots in 2019. He was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in Week 1 and was subsequently released.

He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers later that year and played in 12 games.

Kendricks finished his career with 244 receptions for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns.