NFL
Published

Actor Will Ferrell to portray NFL legend John Madden in upcoming feature film: report

Ferrell has starred in 'Talladega Nights' and 'Semi-Pro'

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Actor and comedian Will Ferrell will play the lead role of an upcoming film about NFL icon John Madden, according a report from Deadline.

The movie "Madden" will be directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who previously served as director of the critically acclaimed film "Silver Linings Playbook," among others.

The film is expected to touch on Madden's time as head coach of the Raiders, his television broadcasting career and how he became the creative force behind one of the most popular video game franchises of all-time.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "Downhill" at SVA Theater Feb. 12, 2020, in New York City.  (Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

This project is independent of a separate limited series about Madden's life, with Tom Brady as executive producer, Deadline previously reported.

NFL ICON JOHN MADDEN'S REVOLUTIONARY CAREER CELEBRATED IN FOX SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

It remains unclear when filming on "Madden" will begin. An official release date for the film has not been announced.

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch is listed as one of the "Madden" producers. It is widely expected the NFL "will embrace the feature film on one of the sport's most beloved figures," according to Deadline.

John Madden with a NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Madden poses with his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Ferrell has experience portraying sports figures on the silver screen. He has starred in sports-themed movies such as "Talladega Nights" and "Semi-Pro," among others.

Will Ferrell attends MLS Cup

American actor and owner of Los Angeles Football Club Will Ferrell attends a match against the Philadelphia Union as part of the MLS Cup Final 2022 at Banc of California Stadium Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Ferrell is a California native and attended the University of Southern California, where he studied sports information.

He makes frequent appearances at USC Trojans football games and is a diehard Los Angeles Kings fan.

"Madden" will be produced by Amazon and MGM studios.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.