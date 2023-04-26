Edmonton Oilers fans troll LA Kings superfan Will Ferrell with copycat face paint

California native and self-proclaimed Los Angeles Kings superfan Will Ferrell is known for showing support for his favorite hockey team.

Ferrell showed up to Game 3 of the Western Conference first round this past Friday in elaborate Kings-inspired face paint. The Kings ultimately won Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, much to Ferrell's liking.

But after the Kings suffered two straight losses in Games 4 and 5 to the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles is now on the brink of elimination.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Oilers two-game winning streak prompted some fans to troll Ferrell’s face paint.

STARS ON BRINK OF ADVANCING IN STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS WITH GAME 5 WIN OVER WILD

One fan showed up to the arena for Game 5 with a cutout of the actor crying. The Oilers fan, later identified as Chad Miller, also painted his face in a checkered-pattern.

But instead of a black and white paint color scheme, Miller's face paint featured the Oilers' orange and blue colors.

Another fan held up a sign in reference to one of Ferrell's well-known sketches during his stint on "Saturday Night Live."

"Hey Will Ferrell I've got a fever and the only prescription is more oilers," the sign read. The fan also sported some Oilers-inspired face paint.

However, one of the more notable recreations of Ferrell's face paint came from a fan who looked just like the comic actor.

The fan had a beard and a hat that were both similar to Ferrell's.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kings return to Los Angeles on Saturday for Game 6.