Edmonton Oilers fans troll LA Kings superfan Will Ferrell with copycat face paint

Comic actor sported face paint while cheering on Kings last week

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
California native and self-proclaimed Los Angeles Kings superfan Will Ferrell is known for showing support for his favorite hockey team.

Ferrell showed up to Game 3 of the Western Conference first round this past Friday in elaborate Kings-inspired face paint. The Kings ultimately won Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, much to Ferrell's liking.

But after the Kings suffered two straight losses in Games 4 and 5 to the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles is now on the brink of elimination.

Will Ferrell watches the Los Angeles Kings game

Actor Will Ferrell watches the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers two-game winning streak prompted some fans to troll Ferrell’s face paint.

One fan showed up to the arena for Game 5 with a cutout of the actor crying. The Oilers fan, later identified as Chad Miller, also painted his face in a checkered-pattern.

But instead of a black and white paint color scheme, Miller's face paint featured the Oilers' orange and blue colors.

Edmonton Oilers fan pokes fun at Will Ferrell

Edmonton Oilers fan Chad Miller mocks Los Angeles Kings fan Will Ferrell during Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 25, 2023, in Edmonton. ( Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Another fan held up a sign in reference to one of Ferrell's well-known sketches during his stint on "Saturday Night Live."

Oilers fan holds a up a sign

Edmonton Oilers fan holds up a sign mocking Los Angeles Kings fan Will Ferrell in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 25, 2023, in Edmonton. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

"Hey Will Ferrell I've got a fever and the only prescription is more oilers," the sign read. The fan also sported some Oilers-inspired face paint.

However, one of the more notable recreations of Ferrell's face paint came from a fan who looked just like the comic actor.

The fan had a beard and a hat that were both similar to Ferrell's.

The Kings return to Los Angeles on Saturday for Game 6.

