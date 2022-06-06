Activist group unfurls pro-choice banner during Dodgers-Mets game in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice activists unfurled a banner with their support of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade during a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday, weeks after a draft leak suggested one case on the docket could overturn the ruling.

The green banner was displayed inside Dodger Stadium in the fourth inning in a game against the New York Mets. The banner read, "Overturn Roe? Hell No!"

The Los Angeles chapter of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights posted a video of the banner unfurling at Dodger Stadium on social media.

"This is a call to action: it's on us to protest IN THE STREETS to STOP the Supreme Court from ripping away abortion rights," the group tweeted.

The group also likened "forced motherhood" to "female enslavement."

Security personnel worked to take the banner down.

The Mets would go on to win the game

The Supreme Court issued a response last month to the report of a leaked draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts strongly condemning the leak to the press.

In a brief message, the court acknowledged that the leaked document is indeed real, while noting that it is just a draft and that the court has not issued a final decision on the matter.

"Justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work. Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," the court said.

Roberts, in his own statement accompanying the court's press release, announced that he has called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document to Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could succeed as a political maneuver to influence the outcome of the case.