Abilene Christian student air mails half-court shot in hopes to win $1,000

Sometimes, you've just got to take the shot and hope for the best.

That's what an over-enthusiastic student at Abilene Christian University in Texas did when he had a chance to win $1,000 if he made a half-court shot during the Wildcats’ men’s basketball home opener against Arlington Baptist.

In a hilarious video posted online by the team, the man can be seen calmly walking up to half-court, looking like he was going to take a jump shot from the line, but instead suddenly thrusting his arm backward and launching the ball toward the basket.

Sadly for him, the ball misses the backboard, the rim, the net and everything on the court completely, instead landing in the stands about a dozen rows up, before bouncing back on to the court.

It’s safe to say the student didn’t walk away with a big payday.

Luckily for Abilene Christian, none of the players took any pointers from the half-court performance. The Wildcats came out on top 90-39 over Arlington Baptist.

The team plays Drexel next on the road Sunday.