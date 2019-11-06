Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard may have violated NCAA rules with small recruiting comment

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard may have accidentally committed an NCAA violation when he slipped up during a news conference ahead of the team’s first game.

Howard was asked about recruiting during a Monday press conference. He mentioned the offers the school had out there for recruits and who they were targeting before getting cut off.

“It's been good. We're still grinding, plugging away. There are some guys out there who we've offered and we’re in the running [for] Hunter Dickinson is one. Moses Moody is the other. Nimari Burnett,” Howard said, according to MLive.com.

Howard then gasped before saying he wasn’t sure if he should be mentioning that. MLive.com reported a Michigan official came over and said he shouldn’t.

“Oh, shucks,” Howard said. “That's one of the NCAA rules I have to really get to understand. I'm learning throughout this process. That's a part of the college coaching that's different from the NBA coaching. But no excuses. I will learn these rules.”

NCAA rules state that coaches are not permitted to discuss unsigned prospects. Michigan’s compliance office and athletic director Wade Manuel were both informed of Howard’s comments, according to the newspaper.

Howard, a Michigan alum and a member of the infamous Fab Five team, took over as head coach for the program after John Beilein left for the NBA.

It’s unclear whether Howard will be punished for the slip-up.