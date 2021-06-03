Aaron Rodgers won't love what Bucs coach put Tom Brady up to

After leading the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady was consulted with personnel decisions such as Tampa Bay drafting a quarterback and which receivers he liked in the draft.

Aaron Rodgers, your thoughts?

While the Packers’ superstar remains angry at the only franchise he has known as a player, and there is some thought he may never play for Green Bay again after asking for a trade, Brady’s situation in Tampa Bay couldn’t be better.

Coach Bruce Arians said on the "Rich Eisen Show" the organization told Brady about the idea behind drafting Kyle Trask in the second round – and had him scout receivers. Tampa Bay wound up drafting wideout Jaelon Darden of North Texas in the fourth round.

"Look at these receivers and see if there is something you like," Arians said he told Brady. "And I will critique your ability to critique receivers."

Eisen asked Arians how Brady did.

"He did great. There are certain things he likes. He likes really good, big, fast receivers," Arians said.