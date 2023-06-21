Aaron Rodgers wants to see RFK debate Peter Hotez, says presidential candidate 'would mop this bum'

Dr. Peter Hotez and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are going at it, and Aaron Rodgers is here for it.

In a since-expired Instagram story, the four-time MVP shared a reel from the account of Dr. Tyna Moore that highlighted an interaction between Joe Rogan and Hotez on the former's podcast.

Hotez, who has long advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, admitted he is "not as cautious about my diet as I should be," adding he is a "junk food-aholic," which is "terrible for my health."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers, who's been opinionated about the COVID vaccine, wrote on his Instagram Stories that Kennedy, who also is skeptical, "would mop this bum," according to Sports Illustrated.

Hotez took note of what Rodgers said and responded that he was "disappointed" the New York Jets quarterback "took a cheap shot" against him.

"Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance," Hotez tweeted, adding he has "no bad thoughts for Aaron."

However, he did notice that his hometown Houston Texans face the Jets on Dec. 10.

There is an outside chance Rodgers gets his wish, though.

Hotez's appearance on Rogan's podcast that Rodgers shared was in April 2020, but after Hotez called out Rogan for sharing vaccine "misinformation," Rogan made him an offer that has gained the support of Kennedy.

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is ‘misinformation’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit," Rogan tweeted on Saturday.

"Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful,congenial,informative debate that the American people deserve," Kennedy replied.

However, Hotez says he does not want a "Jerry Springer Show" situation.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said a debate like the one pitched between Hotez and Kennedy on COVID-19 vaccines would not serve the public interest anyway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hotez has been heavily cited in the media over the course of the pandemic but has taken criticism for his aggressive posture toward COVID vaccines and masks for children, in spite of the extremely low rate of coronavirus mortality for those aged 0-17. His rhetoric about caution in reopening schools in light of the harm caused by prolonged school closings has also brought him criticism from conservatives.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.