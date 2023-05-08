Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers teammate on quarterback's mood on Jets: 'He’s just so f---ing happy right now'

Rodgers and Billy Turner played three seasons together

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
Aaron Rodgers influenced the New York Jets to bring in another former Green Bay Packers teammate, offensive lineman Billy Turner, to help provide some protection on the offensive line.

Turner played for the Packers from 2019 to 2021 and last season with the Denver Broncos. Rodgers also vouched for Turner for a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. The pairing made sense when the Jets signed Turner last week with the offensive line one of the few things that needed shoring up.

Packers vs Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, celebrates with Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner, #77, after throwing the football for a touchdown in game action during a NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5, 2019 at Soldier Field, in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old NFL veteran appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Saturday and described a less intense Rodgers on the practice field.

"The dude just shows up to work, and he’s just so f---ing happy right now," Turner said. "It’s very cool to witness and see because it doesn’t matter how long you’re in this profession, it’s the type of profession where regardless of how long you spend in it, you can always experience something new. And he’s experiencing something new for the first time in his career, and it’s cool to be part of and watch.

Aaron Rodgers and Billy Turner

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, and offensive tackle Billy Turner, #77, celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"I don’t think the Green Bay Packers realized and understood what he had left in the tank. He has everything left in the tank."

Rodgers has familiar faces around him as he gets ready to play in his first season for the Jets. New York signed Allen Lazard to add to the wide receiver corps and brought in Nathaniel Hackett as an offensive coordinator.

AAron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

He had 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Green Bay was 8-9 last season.

