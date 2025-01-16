Aaron Rodgers warns senators about RFK Jr's intellect as confirmation hearing looms: 'Better come ready'

Aaron Rodgers admitted Thursday he was eager to watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

President-elect Trump has nominated Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and a confirmation hearing with senators has yet to be scheduled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers, who considered Kennedy’s offer to become his running mate during the 2024 presidential election, said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wanted to watch the hearing to "just see who tried to f--- with him."

"Like, please, somebody try and get after him and just watch him absolutely mop the floor with any of these senators," Rodgers said. "You better come ready senators, come ready and try and see if you can pull one over on my boy, Bobby, because Bobby’s f------ smart, dude. And no notes, off the cuff, can handle his own pretty well, so excited for him to – and honestly so should everybody."

Rodgers touched on Kennedy’s initiative to "Make America Healthy Again." The movement appeared to be kick-started this week when the FDA banned red food dye due to potential cancer risk.

COMMANDERS KICKER ZANE GONZALEZ EMBRACES OCD AFTER VIRAL PREGAME KICK ROUTINE: 'IT'S WHO I AM'

"Like, if you spend a minute researching ingredients in products in the states compared to overseas, it’s disgusting," the star quarterback said. "It’s disgusting what they allow here, the levels that they allow here, products that are terrible for you, products they know are carcinogenic. So it’s going to [be] as he’s doing a service to everybody if you just let him and get the hell out of the way and stop trying to label him as whatever the f--- they want to label him these days.

"He just wants to make sure that everything that’s being given to our kids is safe, everything that we’re ingesting on a day-to-day basis is safe, and he’s going to ‘Make America Healthy Again’ or is going to freaking die trying."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy has faced waves of support and criticism from both sides of the aisle with the confirmation process looming.