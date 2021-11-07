Aaron Rodgers faces scrutiny from Drew Brees, Tony Dungy over COVID vax stance: 'You can’t be unavailable'

Tony Dungy and Drew Brees questioned Aaron Rodgers’ decision to avoid getting vaccinated to protect himself from the coronavirus on Sunday before the primetime game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Rodgers revealed in a wide-ranging interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday he was unvaccinated and explained the reasons behind his decision. He rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments Rogan took when the podcaster was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

He took shots at the NFL media for scrutinizing him and maintained he wasn’t "anti-vax" but understood he was in the "crosshairs of the woke mob right now." Rodgers said he tried to get an exemption from the NFL after using homeopathic treatments to battle against the possibility of getting COVID but was denied.

On Sunday, Super Bowl-winning head coach Dungy said on "Football Night in America" he was disappointed with Rodgers.

"It’s very disappointing to me. … Aaron Rodgers has every right not to be vaccinated – we have other quarterbacks who chose not to be vaccinated, but if you do as the leader, you have to make every precaution, you have to follow every rule, every protocol. Make sure you don’t hit that COVID list. You owe that to your team, you’re fighting for the playoffs, you can’t be unavailable," Dungy said.

Brees wondered whether it could affect the Green Bay Packers’ playoff standings going forward. The Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day.

"Bottom line, there are sacrifices that you have to make. We went through this last year in the locker room and those sacrifices … because the most important thing is that you are available for your team on Sunday so that you can help them win. … And then how does this affect the playoffs? Does this become something pretty detrimental as far as how this playoff picture shakes out now?" he said.

Dungy added: "There’s one bye in the NFC … you lose a game here or there in this time period, that could cost you at the end of the year. You may have to play one more playoff game than normal, and Aaron Rodgers, to me, did not do everything he could to stay off this (COVID) list."

Rodgers is expected to be ready for next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.