Jordan Love's family sitting in nosebleed seats to watch Packers QB, fans bewildered

NFL fans appeared shocked about where Jordan Love’s family was sitting at Arrowhead Stadium as the Green Bay Packers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the second-year quarterback's first career start.

Love’s mother Anna and his girlfriend Ronika Stone were spotted at the very top of Arrowhead Stadium to see the quarterback make his debut start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was out due to a positive coronavirus test.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans expressed bewilderment on Twitter with some even comparing the visual to that of former WWE/WCW star Sting watching the fabled NWO wreak havoc back in the heyday of pro wrestling.

Love told reporters earlier in the week he wasn’t going to let the Rodgers controversy affect him.

JORDAN LOVE TO MAKE FIRST PACKERS START WITH AARON RODGERS OUT

"I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked," Love told reporters Friday of Rodgers’ diagnosis, via ESPN. "Just because with (Kurt Benkert) testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn't know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was ... wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I'm confident in myself."

Green Bay selected Love with the No. 26 pick of the 2020 draft, a move that reportedly irked Rodgers at the time. Love didn’t appear in any games in 2020 but has played in two games this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Love started 5-for-7 passing for 68 passing yards.