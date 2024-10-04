Aaron Rodgers says Davante Adams is 'a great player' but knows a potential trade is out of QB's control

Davante Adams has been a hot topic in the NFL this week.

The three-time All-Pro wide receiver told the Las Vegas Raiders he preferred to be traded, NFL Media reported Oct. 1. Although no deal appears imminent, Adams' apparent displeasure with his situation in Las Vegas has multiple teams at least thinking about adding the star receiver to their rosters with a potential trade.

The New York Jets are one of the teams mentioned as a possible landing spot for Adams because of the relationship he's maintained with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

Adams and Rodgers formed one of the NFL's more formidable quarterback-receiver duos when they were teammates in Green Bay for eight seasons.

Rodgers recently addressed the rumors linking Adams to the Jets, but he prefaced his comments by saying he wasn’t sure how much he could say because of the NFL's tampering rules. But he clearly indicated his preference when it comes to a potential reunion.

"I still have a close friendship with him," Rodgers said. "We spend a lot of time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy and a great player. The rest of that is out of my hands."

When asked about how a player might benefit from a change of scenery, Rodgers responded, "The grass is green where you water it. ... You can make a special situation out of being anywhere."

This was not the first time Rodgers spoke highly of Adams since the four-time MVP quarterback joined the Jets. During a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July, Rodgers said, "I love Davante Adams. I can't wait to play with him ... again."

The recent trade report involving the star wideout surfaced shortly after Raiders coach Antonio Pierce appeared to like a social media post that hinted Adams could be included in a trade package.

During one of Adams' routine appearances on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," he confirmed he had not "heard from" his head coach after the post began making its rounds across social media.

"I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that," Adams said. "But there's been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing," the six-time Pro Bowler said.

"All I can control is this talk we're having right here."

Adams has been ruled out of the Raiders Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos as he continues to work his way through a hamstring injury.

If Adams is traded this season, a deal will have to be in place by the league's trade deadline, which is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

