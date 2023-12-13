Aaron Rodgers rips ‘loose lips’ after report links Jets’ quarterback to Christmas Eve return

Aaron Rodgers addressed the recent leaks to the media again this week after a report speculated that the veteran quarterback is expected to make his return in time for the New York Jets’ home game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

A report from TMZ Sports on Monday cited sources saying the four-time league MVP is expected to be medically cleared to return to the field in time for Week 16, barring any major setbacks.

Rodgers has previously said his return would depend on several factors, including the Jets’ playoff chances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite a big win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Jets' chances of making a run in the postseason seem highly unlikely and, as a result, Rodgers’ return.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers addressed the reports and again called out what continues to be a constant stream of leaks.

"Yeah, I’m not sure where that report is coming from. There’s been a lot of interesting reporting over the last few weeks of our team," Rodgers said, hinting at reports from last week that Zach Wilson was reluctant to take back the starting role after two straight benchings.

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS TAKES JETS ORGANIZATION AND CULTURE TO TASK FOLLOWING LEAK ABOUT ZACH WILSON

"I’m not sure about some of these reports, but there’s loose lips everywhere. I’m not gonna let that sink my ship, though."

Rodgers previously ripped the report and other media leaks as a "problem with the organization."

"We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately. There's no place in a winning culture (for this)," he said last week.

JETS' AARON RODGERS SAYS MEDIA LEAKS ARE A 'PROBLEM WITH THE ORGANIZATION' AFTER LATEST ZACH WILSON REPORT

"They're not your friends. And even if they are, is that really what you want to be about? You want to be about using someone in the media to leak stuff to in order, for what, to get them to put your name out there for a job, or if you're a player to get you a write-up? I think it's chicken s--- at its core, and I think it has no place in a winning organization."

As far as his return, Rodgers said he’s continuing to rehab.

"I’m getting better, improving. Still some things I gotta do in order to be able to be cleared. But I’ve done some limited practice the last couple of weeks and done some seven-on-seven stuff at the end of practice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins for the second time this year on Sunday. They host the Commanders on Christmas Eve, and close out the season with two away games against the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.