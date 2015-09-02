Aaron Rodgers: Preseason not much of 'real game', should be shortened

GREEN BAY -- With Brett Favre considered a lock for first-ballot induction, the Green Bay Packers are a strong candidate to play in the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

And the franchise's current quarterback isn't thrilled about it -- or much of the preseason in general.

Aaron Rodgers went so far as to say that fans are likely unaware how watered down preseason games really are when he expressed his thoughts Tuesday on why he believes changes are needed in an exclusive interview inside Lambeau Field.

"There are a lot of things that need to get looked at. The number of games is obviously one of them," Rodgers said. "I don't think we need four. Two teams have to play five. That's tough on everybody. Obviously, it's important for young players to show what they can do. But a lot of times there's agreements between coaches to maybe not pressure the (quarterback) during a game or do a certain type of coverage, or there are agreements within organizations in game plans that you're not going to show different plays.

"How much of a real game are you really simulating? I'd say a lot less than people think."

Still, Rodgers is happy about Favre's impending selection but not the likelihood the Packers will be asked to play a fifth preseason game next year. Rodgers was outspoken about his displeasure with what he described as "meaningless" exhibition contests when Green Bay's top wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 preseason matchup at Pittsburgh.

"We hope we don't get it," said Rodgers, who would almost certainly be held out of the Hall of Fame Game as a precautionary measure if Green Bay were booked. "But we know it's going to be tough because No. 4 (Favre) is going to be going in."