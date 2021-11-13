Aaron Rodgers off COVID-19 list, set to start for Packers Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Green Bay Packers removed the reigning 2020 NFL MVP from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and it appears he will be ready to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He would later reveal that he was not vaccinated against the illness despite telling reporters before the start of the season he was "immunized."

His explanation for being "immunized" and not vaccinated drew ire from fans of the quarterback and of the NFL. While he explained he was allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, he explained he spent the offseason doing "research" and trying different treatments do protect himself without having to get the vaccine. The NFL denied Rodgers’ request for an exemption and considered him to be unvaccinated.

AARON RODGERS' FATHER DECRIES QUARTERBACK'S 'HATERS' AMID COVID VAX FLAP

His comments drew scrutiny, and earlier this week, he took "responsibility" for misleading fans and teammates.

Rodgers also had a message for those who support or oppose his decision to remain unvaccinated: "I’m an athlete. I'm not an activist. So I’m gonna get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball."

Rodgers was fined more than $14,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and the Packers were fined $300,000. The fines for violating the protocols were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers were also made aware that future violations could result in more discipline, including a possible change of draft position or loss of draft picks.