Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers off COVID-19 list, set to start for Packers Sunday

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status created a firestorm in the NFL over the last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Green Bay Packers removed the reigning 2020 NFL MVP from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and it appears he will be ready to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis.

Rodgers missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He would later reveal that he was not vaccinated against the illness despite telling reporters before the start of the season he was "immunized."

His explanation for being "immunized" and not vaccinated drew ire from fans of the quarterback and of the NFL. While he explained he was allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, he explained he spent the offseason doing "research" and trying different treatments do protect himself without having to get the vaccine. The NFL denied Rodgers’ request for an exemption and considered him to be unvaccinated.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers signals to the fans after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

His comments drew scrutiny, and earlier this week, he took "responsibility" for misleading fans and teammates.

Rodgers also had a message for those who support or oppose his decision to remain unvaccinated: "I’m an athlete. I'm not an activist. So I’m gonna get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball."

Rodgers was fined more than $14,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and the Packers were fined $300,000. The fines for violating the protocols were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium Sept. 26, 2021. 

The Packers were also made aware that future violations could result in more discipline, including a possible change of draft position or loss of draft picks.

