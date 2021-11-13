Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers' father decries quarterback's 'haters' amid COVID vax flap

The Packers star said he hopes to play Sunday against the Seahawks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers’ father came out in support of his son after the Green Bay Packers star admitted he used homeopathic and other forms of treatment instead of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ed Rodgers told USA Today on Friday he was "proud" that his son tried to seek out an alternative treatment. He also talked about the quarterback's controversial comments on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the football off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. 

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the football off to running back Aaron Jones (33) during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.  (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think some of the people that are haters, I think if they listen to the show, I think he stated things very eloquently and very directly and succinctly," Ed Rodgers told the paper. "I don't know. I'm not sure why people think he misled anybody.

"I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there's a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud that he went that route."

Ed Rodgers admitted being skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying, "There's a lot of things that aren't so good about the vaccine." He said "people should have a voice on what they do with their body."

The relationship between the Packers star and his family has been rocky in recent years, according to multiple reports. 

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter with running back Aaron Jones (33) during their football game Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 24-14. 

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter with running back Aaron Jones (33) during their football game Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 24-14.  (Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodgers was fined more than $14,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the Packers were fined $300,000. The fines for violating the protocols were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

The Packers were also made aware that future violations could result in more discipline, including a possible change of draft position or loss of draft picks.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers addressed the fallout from his latest interview after testing positive for COVID-19, saying he takes "responsibility" for misleading fans and teammates with claims that he was immunized.

Rodgers also had a message for those either for or against his decision not to get vaccinated: "I’m an athlete. I'm not an activist. So I’m gonna get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball."

He said last week he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, which is partly why he didn't want to get the jab.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodgers said he’s hopeful he can rejoin the team on Saturday and be available for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and that any further discussion regarding his health will remain between him and his doctors.

