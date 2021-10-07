Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Mike Tomlin moment during Packers-Steelers game

Aaron Rodgers' moment with Mike Tomlin stole the show on Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A moment between Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin got Pittsburgh Steelers fans excited Sunday.

The 2020 NFL MVP was in the middle of putting together another win for the Green Bay Packers when the broadcast cameras caught Rodgers and the Steelers head coach smiling at each other. Some Steelers fans got excited as the team could have a reasonable shot at acquiring Rodgers in the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-17. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

To make matters even more interesting, Rodgers explained the interaction with Tomlin on Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan, I have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team and the way he goes about his business," Rodgers said. "I like his confidence. I’ve heard nothing but good things [about him] from guys that have played there. I like Tomlin."

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

McAfee remarked that the moment brought a buzz to Steelers Nation, but Rodgers was quick to temper expectations.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

"I’m just speaking the truth. If you want to take that and run with it, say I’m angling for some sort of next team, I’m not. I’m just answering the question for my respect for what Mike has accomplished over the years," the Packers star said.

Rodgers has led the Packers to three straight wins after a bad loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. He has 897 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com