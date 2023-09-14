Aaron Rodgers 'mentally prepared' to handle injury hurdle thanks to darkness retreat, ayahuasca: NFL great

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez had an interesting take on Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury on Thursday night before the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles game.

The Amazon NFL broadcaster said the darkness retreat and indulgence in ayahuasca was actually helpful in times like these.

"I do not expect that to be his last play out there on that football field. This is why you do the ayahuasca and the darkness retreat. It’s not just for the good times; it’s for the bad times," Gonzalez said.

"He is mentally prepared to tackle this mountain. Because it’s going to be a mountain for him. I can’t wait to see him back out there, run out on that field next year, and maybe go for a Super Bowl run."

Rodgers had successful surgery on his Achilles. He revealed on his Instagram he had the operation and thanked Dr. Neal ElAttrache for completing it.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers wrote on Thursday. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows Rodgers was contemplating retirement this offseason as he entered his infamous darkness retreat. However, Hackett did not mince words when asked what he believes Rodgers will do next year.

"Oh yeah," Hackett said when asked if Rodgers will return next season. "Whenever Aaron’s got his mind set on something, good luck for anybody that wants to change his mind."

Rodgers suffered the injury four plays into his Jets debut on Monday night.