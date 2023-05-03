Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers' longtime teammate Randall Cobb following him to the Jets: reports

Cobb has played with Rodgers in all but two seasons of his career

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An Aaron Rodgers favorite appears to also be headed eastward.

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Randall Cobb, according to multiple reports. Cobb has played with Rodgers for all but two years of his career in the NFL. 

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, #18, walk off the field after a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans respectively before Rodgers lobbied to bring him back to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2021 season.

Cobb was a Pro Bowler in 2014 when he had career highs in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdown catches (12). He has not had double-digit touchdown numbers since then.

Randall Cobb vs the Dolphins

Randall Cobb, #18 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on from the bench during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In his career, Cobb has 625 catches for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns, but having the comfort of the veteran presence on the receiving corps will only help Rodgers. He will also have Allen Lazard to throw to and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Additionally, former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will likely be calling the shots on offense.

Rodgers joined the Jets after expressing his desire to play for the team. The Jets and Packers finally agreed to a trade days before the NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers with Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers, #12, and Randall Cobb, #18 of the Green Bay Packers, walk off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The four-time MVP is coming off a mediocre season by his standards. He had 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. The Packers were 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.