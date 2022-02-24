Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of decision 'soon': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Packers fans can expect to hear a decision about Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay very soon, according to one report.

Sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday that the reigning NFL MVP is expected to inform the organization of his decision "soon" and while multiple teams have extended offers, it will be up to the Packers to decide if Rodgers will be traded.

Rodgers posted on Instagram reflecting on his season with the Packers but said Tuesday in a an appearance on " The Pat McAfee Show " and said he’s still making up his mind about his future in the NFL .

"I get it," Rodgers said of the interest in his decision. "There's not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it's best for me. It's best for the team. It's best for all parties involved. Let's just get this behind us."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the Rodgers’ situation will need to be sorted before the team can make other moves, especially being well over the salary cap for next season.

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," he said, via the NFL.com. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go. … There's some timing elements to things. We've had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process."

Rodgers has made it clear that he has no interest in being "a part of a rebuild" and the Packers are doing what they can to create more cap space.