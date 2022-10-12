Aaron Rodgers dealing with thumb injury, missed Wednesday practice

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday with the team due to a thumb injury.

However, head coach Matt LaFleur didn't appear too worried about the situation, saying, "We don’t have much concern as far as game day," reports ESPN.

After the Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday, Rodgers didn’t seem to be in any pain. But there was the final play of the game, a Hail Mary attempt that was thwarted by the Giants, in which defensive end Oshane Ximines hit Rodgers’ hand as he was trying to heave the ball downfield.

Either way, LaFleur doesn’t appear worried, which means Rodgers should be getting some redemption against another New York team, as the Jets are on the schedule next for Green Bay.

Rodgers wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance last week nor their talk of losing in the locker room, particularly a comment that cornerback Jaire Alexander had about the team’s defense.

"I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried," Alexander told reporters. "But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep pattern. It’s a whole adjustment here in London."

Rodgers didn’t like that mindset.

"I don't like all this conversation about losing next week," Rodgers said. "I'm a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we've got to check ourselves on that because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don't like it. Ja's my guy, but we don't need to be talking like that."

Heading back to Lambeau Field, Rodgers and the Packers are currently seven-point favorites against the Jets, per Fox Bet.

The Jets have that same underdog mentality right now, owning a 3-2 record after thrashing the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, 40-17.

The Packers can’t underestimate their opponent despite Rodgers beating them the last three games since 2010.

The last time these two teams stacked up was at MetLife Stadium, where Rodgers needed an overtime touchdown to win, 44-38, in 2018 two days before Christmas.

On the season thus far, Rodgers has still been his normal self in Year 18, though chemistry with his receivers can improve. Losing Davante Adams has proven to be a big loss, as expected, but he still has eight touchdowns and 1,157 yards on a 67.9% completion rate.

If Rodgers can't go on Sunday, Jordan Love, the team's 2020 first-round pick, is his backup.