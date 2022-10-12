Tyrone Davis, former college football star and NFL tight end, dead at 50

Tyrone Davis, who played eight seasons in the NFL between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, died earlier this month. He was 50.

Davis’ obituary on the Jeffress Funeral Home website was discovered by the New York Post. He died on October 2 and services were held on October 8. According to Virginia Cavaliers beat writer Jerry Ratcliffe, Davis died from an undisclosed illness.

The obituary summed up his football career from his time at Fork Union Military Academy to Virginia through his time with the Jets and Packers. Davis holds the Virginia record for most touchdown catches with 28.

Davis finished his career at Virginia with 103 catches for 2,153 yards in addition to the 28 scores. He led the ACC with 10 touchdown catches in 1994.

The Jets selected Davis in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played his rookie year as a wide receiver but then was converted to a tight end – where he played for the remainder of his career. He was with the Jets until 1996 when he was traded to the Packers before the 1997 season.

Davis played for the Packers from 1997 to 2002. He was on the team that made the Super Bowl during the 1997 season. He had one catch in the NFC Championship but did not play in Super Bowl XXXII.

Davis had hamstring issues in 2000 and was on the injured reserve for more of the 2001 season. He was released by the Packers before the start of the 2003 season.

"This is by far one of the hardest posts to write," Davis’ brother Jeff wrote on Facebook. "Last night, the Lord opened up heaven and received my baby brother. This is definitely a tough one for me as this was very unexpected.

"Tyrone caught many touchdowns in the NCAA and NFL. Last night, he made the ultimate touchdown completion! Take your rest lil bro. Your race is now complete. Big bro loves you!!"

Davis’ former teammate Earl Dotson also wrote a touching social media post remembering his friend.

"This is difficult to post," Dotson wrote. "Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."