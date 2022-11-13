Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson connect for 3 touchdowns to end Packers' losing streak

Packers won the game, 31-28, in overtime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers’ quick pass to Allen Lazard went 36 yards and set up Mason Crosby for the game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday night to win the game for the Green Bay Packers over the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28.

Crosby’s 28-yarder snapped the Packers’ five-game losing streak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) returns the ball after intercepting a Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pass during the first half, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) returns the ball after intercepting a Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pass during the first half, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It was a coming-out party for wide receiver Christian Watson.

He appeared to be getting on Rodgers’ bad side early in the game with a couple of drops. But he turned it around quickly and in a big way. Watson finished with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. All of Rodgers’ touchdown passes went to the rookie.

Rodgers, who was playing with a hurt thumb, managed to go 14 of 20 with 224 passing yards. He was sacked twice and didn’t throw an interception.

PACKERS' AARON JONES PAYS HOMAGE TO MARSHAWN LYNCH ON TOUCHDOWN RUN

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Aaron Jones rushed for 138 yards and an electric touchdown in which he paid homage to former NFL running backl Marshawn Lynch. Jones added two catches for 18 yards.

Lazard had only four targets in the game. He caught three passes for 45 yards, including the big one in overtime to help set Crosby up for the field goal. A Dallas penalty for a facemask on Jones also helped the kicker get into position.

Dallas was up 28-14 going into the fourth quarter before Rodgers and Watson exploded.

Prescott had three touchdown passes and 265 passing yards on 27-of-46 passing. Both of Prescott’s interceptions came in the first half and led to Packers touchdowns on the following drives.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 150 yards and two scores. Tony Pollard led the team with 115 yards on 22 carries.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and center Josh Myers celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay moved to 4-6 on the season, and Dallas fell to 6-2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.