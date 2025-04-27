Aaron Rodgers appears down to only one NFL team needing him after NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the football world was wrapped up in where Shedeur Sanders was going to go on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped some other quarterback news that is very significant for a certain MVP free agent.

Aaron Rodgers remains without a team for the 2025 season, as he hasn’t made his decision on whom to play for.

One of those potential teams was the Minnesota Vikings, given that J.J. McCarthy, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, didn’t touch the field last season due to a season-ending injury. However, the front office has been adamant that McCarthy is the man for the job, heading into this season, but speculation about a potential Rodgers deal remained afloat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Perhaps that has officially come to an end after Schefter revealed during ESPN’s broadcast of the draft that the Vikings had acquired Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks. Howell later confirmed the trade, making a celebratory post on Instagram.

ESPN STAR OFFERS EXPLANATION FOLLOWING SHEDEUR SANDERS' NFL DRAFT TUMBLE

In return for Howell, Minnesota sent its 142nd pick in the fifth round, which the Seahawks used on defensive lineman Rylie Mills. Two picks later, Sanders was finally taken by the Cleveland Browns.

So, where does that leave Rodgers for 2025?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the frontrunner for his services, and their draft mindset appeared to show that they still believe he has a good chance of signing. When Pittsburgh passed on a quarterback in the first round, electing to go with Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon instead, many were shocked.

The surprise only gained weight when the Steelers continued to select other positions of need for its roster other than quarterback on day two. Finally, after Sanders was taken, the Steelers selected Ohio State’s Will Howard, a Pennsylvania native, in the sixth round.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin have both publicly shown interest in bringing in the four-time MVP quarterback to lead their offense after his failed tenure with the New York Jets.

"That’s certainly a possibility," Tomlin said to NFL Network about getting a decision from Rodgers soon. "I’m not going to forecast the ifs and whens regarding not only him, but any other potential free agent. We’ve had really productive talks with him, and I’ve enjoyed having productive talks with him and getting to know him."

Ultimately, it appears the decision is entirely Rodgers’ at this point. Retirement, much like it was when his time with the Green Bay Packers was clearly up before the 2023 campaign, is still in the cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the true options are down to really only one team that could use his services for next season. The Steelers did make things enticing for Rodgers, too, bringing in D.K. Metcalf in a trade with the Seahawks to add to their offensive firepower, which includes George Pickens, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa.

Other than Howard, the Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph and signed Skylar Thompson to fill out its quarterbacks room.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.