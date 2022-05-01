Aaron Rodgers admits he thought Davante Adams would return to Packers: 'Did not see it turn out that way'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers admitted in an interview last week the Green Bay Packers’ trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders "surprised" him.

Rodgers re-signed with the Packers in March, agreeing to a three-year, $150.8 million deal. Days later, Green Bay sent Adams to the Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was gonna come back. You know, I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I, you know, saw my career going as far as how many years I wanted to play. But I felt like he was gonna be back. Did not see it turn out that way," Rodgers said in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Green Bay tagged Adams days before the trade. However, the NFL Network reported the two sides were far apart on negotiations for a long-term contract and Adams wasn’t going to play on the franchise tag.

PACKERS DRAFT 3 WRS TO GIVE AARON RODGERS MORE PLAYMAKERS

The Raiders signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million extension as soon as the trade was done.

"I thought that based on the number that we offered Davante and, you know, being able to play with me a few more years would definitely make a difference," Rodgers said on the radio show. "But in the end, I think he was ready to move on and wanted my help in making that happen."

Green Bay added three wide receivers in the draft to bolster their corps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Selected were North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh.