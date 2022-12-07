Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly sealed the deal with Judge in Italy while on vacation

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Judge reportedly made his free-agent decision on Wednesday, as multiple reports have him returning to the New York Yankees for $360 million over the next nine seasons. 

There were other offers on the table, though, as the San Francisco Giants were also believed to have a $360 million deal on the table. They were the team Judge grew up rooting for in Linden, Calif. 

But those two teams didn't have the biggest offer, according to NJ Advance Media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The San Diego Padres, who lost out on signing Trea Turner after he chose the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million pact, reportedly offered a whopping $400 million deal to Judge. But he turned it down to remain with the only team he’s known in MLB.

Judge was in San Diego on Tuesday, and many expected it to be because of the MLB Winter Meetings taking place there. But the report revealed that Judge was actually meeting with the Padres instead of dealing with the Yankees and Giants at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. 

AARON JUDGE, YANKEES AGREE TO MASSIVE NINE-YEAR CONTRACT: REPORTS

But Judge had his mind made up quickly and the Yankees are happy that he chose the Bronx over his other potential destinations. 

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner had to seal the deal from his vacation in Italy, per SNY. Steinbrenner wanted to know what would make Judge and his family happy to wear pinstripes for the rest of his career. 

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The report stated the ninth year added on, with an extra $40 million since their offer was $320 million over eight years at that point, was the call. 

Steinbrenner said yes, and the deal was set. 

YANKEES ANNOUNCE BRIAN CASHMAN'S RETURN AS GM WITH MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

With the massive multi-year deal that is now the highest AAV for a position player in MLB history, the SNY report says it’s "likely" the Yankees also name Judge their next captain since Derek Jeter. 

After winning the AL MVP this past season with his record-setting performance, Judge was always going to cash in after leaving the Yankees’ Opening Day offer on the table and betting on himself. 

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York is where he always wanted to be it seems, even though San Diego gave their best shot. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings