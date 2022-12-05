Yankees announce Brian Cashman's return as GM with multi-year extension

Brian Cashman will continue serving as the New York Yankees’ general manager as the organization announced a four-year extension that will take him through the 2026 season.

Cashman was already the longest-tenured GM in MLB, and the Yankees felt he deserved to keep that title heading into the 2023 campaign and beyond. He was also the longest-tenured Yankees GM after this past season, where the Yankees fell short of their World Series aspirations in an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros.

Cashman returns hoping to continue building with the World Series as the end goal.

"I’ve been working for this franchise for a long time," Cashman told MLB.com on Nov. 4. "I’m honored to be a part of the Yankee family."

This news comes just before the MLB Winter Meetings kick off in San Diego on Tuesday. The Yankees obviously wanted continuity as they approach the free agent market, especially with their star player Aaron Judge at the top of the desired players list at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week.

Judge is expected to be in San Diego for the Winter Meetings, which means Cashman is expected to close the door on a deal that is reportedly already on the table for the 2022 AL MVP at $300 million over eight years.

There is also the market of Carlos Rodon, the former San Francisco Giants left-hander, who is now the top starter on the market after Jacob deGrom chose the Texas Rangers over the New York Mets, and the Mets responded by signing the 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander to join Max Scherzer.

And then there’s the Pittsburgh Pirates and budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who reportedly is seeking a trade. Cashman has been in on Reynolds for a couple of seasons now, making the Yankees a contender for a possible trade with Pittsburgh.

So, there’s a lot on Cashman’s plate, but it’s nothing new for him. He took over as general manager from Bob Watson, who stepped down in February 1998. Cashman’s Yankees would go on to win four World Series titles – three in a row from 1998-2000 – six AL pennants and 14 AL East titles.

But it’s been a 13-year World Series drought for the franchise that has 27 of them in their history, the most of any MLB team. That’s why their loss to the Astros, a sweep that resulted in boos from fans despite an AL East title, prompted questions whether the Yankees thought Cashman should continue serving as GM with his contract up.

Hal Steinbrenner, managing general partner of the Yankees, said he wanted Cashman back in November.

"I think he’s a good general manager. It’s a complex job, and he’s got a handle on all of it."

And so the Yankees and their fan base watch closely as Cashman takes the reins again to navigate a crucial free agency that has the chance to alter the franchise's World Series trajectory for years to come.