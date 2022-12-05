Expand / Collapse search
Yankees announce Brian Cashman's return as GM with multi-year extension

Cashman now heads to San Diego for the MLB Winter Meetings in hopes of landing Aaron Judge and more

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Brian Cashman will continue serving as the New York Yankees’ general manager as the organization announced a four-year extension that will take him through the 2026 season. 

Cashman was already the longest-tenured GM in MLB, and the Yankees felt he deserved to keep that title heading into the 2023 campaign and beyond. He was also the longest-tenured Yankees GM after this past season, where the Yankees fell short of their World Series aspirations in an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros

Cashman returns hoping to continue building with the World Series as the end goal. 

FILE - Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees, left, watches batting practice as GM Brian Cashman looks on prior to Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York.

FILE - Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees, left, watches batting practice as GM Brian Cashman looks on prior to Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I’ve been working for this franchise for a long time," Cashman told MLB.com on Nov. 4. "I’m honored to be a part of the Yankee family."

This news comes just before the MLB Winter Meetings kick off in San Diego on Tuesday. The Yankees obviously wanted continuity as they approach the free agent market, especially with their star player Aaron Judge at the top of the desired players list at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week.

Judge is expected to be in San Diego for the Winter Meetings, which means Cashman is expected to close the door on a deal that is reportedly already on the table for the 2022 AL MVP at $300 million over eight years.

There is also the market of Carlos Rodon, the former San Francisco Giants left-hander, who is now the top starter on the market after Jacob deGrom chose the Texas Rangers over the New York Mets, and the Mets responded by signing the 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander to join Max Scherzer. 

And then there’s the Pittsburgh Pirates and budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who reportedly is seeking a trade. Cashman has been in on Reynolds for a couple of seasons now, making the Yankees a contender for a possible trade with Pittsburgh. 

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

So, there’s a lot on Cashman’s plate, but it’s nothing new for him. He took over as general manager from Bob Watson, who stepped down in February 1998. Cashman’s Yankees would go on to win four World Series titles – three in a row from 1998-2000 – six AL pennants and 14 AL East titles.

But it’s been a 13-year World Series drought for the franchise that has 27 of them in their history, the most of any MLB team. That’s why their loss to the Astros, a sweep that resulted in boos from fans despite an AL East title, prompted questions whether the Yankees thought Cashman should continue serving as GM with his contract up.

Hal Steinbrenner, managing general partner of the Yankees, said he wanted Cashman back in November.

"I think he’s a good general manager. It’s a complex job, and he’s got a handle on all of it."

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8, 2022, in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

And so the Yankees and their fan base watch closely as Cashman takes the reins again to navigate a crucial free agency that has the chance to alter the franchise's World Series trajectory for years to come.

