Tiki Barber tells Joel Embiid to 'stop being a b-tch' after complaining about Knicks physicality

Tiki Barber has heard enough from Joel Embiid.

The former New York Giants running back and current WFAN radio host unloaded on the Philadelphia 76ers star this week after Embiid complained about the physicality in Philly’s playoff series against the New York Knicks.

It all started after the Knicks demolished the Sixers, 137-98, in Game 1. During the game, Mikal Bridges drilled Embiid in the midsection while fighting through a screen — not exactly ideal timing considering Embiid recently underwent an emergency appendectomy.

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Afterward, Embiid addressed the hit.

"I don't know if it was dirty or not… I don't think that was necessary," Embiid said. "It was after the play. It's whatever, it's playoff basketball. If that's the reality of it, I guess we've got to go out and be physical, too."

Embiid also acknowledged he probably needs to do a better job protecting the area while recovering from surgery.

"I guess I got to do a better job of protecting my [stomach]," he added.

Barber was not exactly sympathetic.

During Tuesday’s edition of WFAN’s "Evan & Tiki," Barber torched Embiid for publicly complaining about the contact.

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"If it’s gonna hurt, to physically be hurt, and someone might run into you, accidentally or otherwise, don’t play," Barber said. "Remember when I had a broken arm in 2000? I had to tape my other arm because they were literally stepping on it, knowing I had a broken arm. I didn’t complain about it. It’s part of the risk of playing hurt. So, stop being a b-tch."

He wasn’t done there.

"Because you’ve been an elite athlete for a long time," Barber continued. "You play hurt. You have to. Especially when it means something to you."

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Look, playoff sports are basically one giant pain-tolerance competition. Everybody’s banged up by this point of the year. But Embiid — fairly or unfairly — probably isn’t going to get much public sympathy considering his reputation for flopping and theatrics over the years.

And he’s definitely not going to get any sympathy at Madison Square Garden.