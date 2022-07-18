Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
76ers' Joel Embiid really enjoys himself at California wedding

Joel Embiid treated himself to some nice rest and relaxation

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was at a wedding over the weekend and looked like he was having a great time dancing the hora.

Embiid appeared to be on hand for the wedding of Michael Ratner, who worked with the NBA center on a documentary about his journey from Cameroon to Kansas, according to the New York Post. The wedding reportedly took place in Napa, California.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on May 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on May 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Embiid was the 7-foot, 280-pound player in the dance circle. He was also, somehow, lifted up on a chair as well.

The five-time NBA All-Star who has finished runner-up in MVP voting the last two seasons definitely deserved some rest and relaxation after the season he put together for the 76ers in 2021-22.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  ( Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 2021-22 season was his best. He played in a career-high 68 games. He had a career-high 30.6 points per game average. He also averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 assists, 1/5 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Philadelphia didn’t exactly finish the season the way it wanted to.

The 76ers, while acquiring James Harden to bolster the backcourt, finished 51-31 and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team beat the Toronto Raptors in six games but lost to the Miami Heat in the semifinals in six games.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as the Toronto Raptors fall the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 and lose their first round NBA playoff series 4-2 in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 28, 2022.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as the Toronto Raptors fall the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 and lose their first round NBA playoff series 4-2 in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 28, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

With James Harden likely to return next season, the 76ers are likely to be primed and ready to compete for an NBA title once again.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.