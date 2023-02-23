76ers' James Harden sends generous gifts, FaceTimes MSU student paralyzed in shooting: 'I'm with you'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden learned that one of the victims of the horrific Michigan State University shooting, which killed three students and injured five others, is a huge fan of his skills on the court.

John Hao was left paralyzed from the chest down after gunman Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union student center, before being found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hao has been in the hospital recovering and when Harden caught wind of his fandom, he wanted to do everything possible to help.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews detailed Harden’s generosity, as he sent some sneakers, including a pair of game-worn ones, to the hospital where Hao is recovering.

He also contributed to Hao’s GoFundMe page to help with medical bills from the incident.

Finally, Harden wanted to make his gesture more personable, as he FaceTimed Hao and gave him some words of encouragement.

"Everything will work itself out. Be strong," Harden said to Hao. "You’re alright. You’ll be alright, I promise you are."

"I got you," Hao replied softly.

"I love when you’re smiling, too," Harden added. "I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.

"Let me know if you need anything else."

Andrews added that Harden left Hao his phone number, saying that they will FaceTime again soon. Harden is hoping that Hao can come to one of his games once he’s healthy enough to do so.

Junior Alexandria Verner, sophomore Arielle Anderson and sophomore Brian Fraser were the three students that tragically died in the shooting at MSU.

As of Wednesday, only one of the five wounded remained in critical condition.