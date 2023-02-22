Expand / Collapse search
Michigan State's Tom Izzo calls for unity against gun violence after rivals show support following shooting

The shooting left three dead

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Earlier this month, three people were killed in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

The deadly attack forced the school to cancel classes for two days as well as a men's basketball game against the University of Minnesota.

The Spartans returned to play on Saturday against arch-nemesis Michigan in Ann Arbor. But the two squads put aside their rivalry to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans walks to the court to play the  Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans walks to the court to play the  Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan players wore warmup shirts that read "MICHIGAN BASKETBALL STANDS WITH MSU," and green lights lit up the Wolverines' arena.

"It’s a hateful rivalry. It’s what rivalries are supposed to be. But I give the University of Michigan a lot of credit," Izzo said on "Know Mercy" with Stephen A. Smith. "[Michigan head coach] Juwan Howard called me right when it happened - they banned together, they honored us there, their big night, their big game, they wore shirts.

Jett Howard #13 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up wearing a shirt with "Michigan Basketball stands with MSU" before a college basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines paid tribute to the students that passed away from a mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier in the week. 

Jett Howard #13 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up wearing a shirt with "Michigan Basketball stands with MSU" before a college basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines paid tribute to the students that passed away from a mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier in the week.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"And I told Juwan after, I said, ‘Man, we should get our athletic directors and presidents together and send them to Washington. Maybe we could get the Democrats and Republicans on the same side ‘cause if Michigan and Michigan State can be on the same side on something like this, why can’t the rest of our country?’"

Izzo added that "things are more political than they are what's right and wrong," and as he is soon to become a grandfather, he fears for the net generation.

"I fear for my first grandchild. I fear for a lot of people. When you talk about being in a preschool and elementary school, and you have to haver gun seminars and escape seminars, what are we doing? It's not right."

During their game against Ohio State on Monday, members of the women's basketball team wore shirts with the Spartans logo with a great heart surrounding it.

Michigan Wolverines Women's Basketball Players are seen wearing special t-shirts in support of Michigan State University before a college basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines paid tribute to the students that passed away or were impacted by a mass shooting at Michigan State University the previous week.

Michigan Wolverines Women's Basketball Players are seen wearing special t-shirts in support of Michigan State University before a college basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines paid tribute to the students that passed away or were impacted by a mass shooting at Michigan State University the previous week. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The shooter has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who was found dead off campus due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.