Super Wild Card Weekend is over in the NFL,, and so many storylines came out of the thrilling contests. Upsets, rookies shining and more showered a tremendous first week of playoff action.

Here are the top five takeaways heading into the Divisional Round.

1. Jordan Love cements himself as Packers’ franchise QB

From the onset of the 2023 regular season, the Packers were giving Jordan Love, their first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, the chance to prove he can be the quarterback to lead them to playoff wins post-Aaron Rodgers.

Not only did Love help lead the Packers to a wild card berth in the NFC, he went into "Jerry’s World" and completely floored the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers dominated the Cowboys in shocking fashion, moving on to the Divisional Round after a 48-32 victory. Love played a huge role in that, throwing for a very efficient 16-of-21 for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Love completed 76.2% of his passes, as he took some hits and faced pressure to deliver pinpoint throws to his speedy receivers. He also used his legs to extend plays and deliver strikes.

Love proved he can get the job done under the most intense of pressures – on the road no less. With a young group of receivers around him, the Packers must love what he has delivered in his first year as a starter. He has silenced any doubts that he can lead this offense, and perhaps more shock could come against the San Francisco 49ers next week.

2. Do the Cowboys make any changes?

As everyone in AT&T Stadium felt after watching what transpired Sunday afternoon, Jerry Jones was in utter shock about the loss for his Cowboys.

"This is beyond my comprehension," he said.

Jones has watched as his Dallas teams have had tremendous regular seasons. They won the NFC East this year at 12-5, but they have not reach the NFC Championship Game since 1995, when they won the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have now gone 12-5 in each of the past three seasons, but only have one playoff win to show for it, which came last season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has been in place for the past four seasons, but with intriguing head coach candidates like Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick on the market, could Jones move away from the veteran coach?

Everything seems to be an option now after yet another disappointing playoff for "America’s Team."

3. C.J. Stroud is historically special

No matter what happened this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans could kick their feet up knowing they got the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft right.

Stroud is the truth, putting together a rookie campaign that will likely win him the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, like Love, any questions or doubts about him as the franchise quarterback were squashed by an absolutely brilliant performance in the 45-14 blowout at home.

Stroud became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in NFL history and tied the rookie single-playoff-game record with three touchdown passes … all in the first half. He had 260 yards in the first half after finding Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan for scores.

Houston will see the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round, where Stroud is likely to continue airing the ball out with confidence as one of the bright lights for the next generation in the NFL.

4. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to duel again

The Buffalo Bills handled the Pittsburgh Steelers as expected on Monday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs looked poised in their victory over the Miami Dolphins.

As such, the next chapter in the Allen-Mahomes rivalry is set, with the former hoping home field advantage can finally lead to a win in the Bills’ column.

Allen has never beaten Mahomes in the playoffs, losing two games, which included a thrilling overtime loss in Kansas City during the 2021 season.

The Bills, however, despite a rollercoaster season where injuries to key players like linebacker Matt Milano took a toll, are looking much better. Buffalo also has not hosted the Chiefs in the playoffs since Allen took over at quarterback, so perhaps Highmark Stadium's raucous crowd could play a factor in disrupting the Chiefs.

Either way, the trilogy is set in a game that is expected to be as entertaining as the first two.

5. Eagles end in shambles

No one could have seen the fall from grace for the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended the season getting blown out by the Bucs on the road.

They were 10-1 to start the year, but they lost six of their last seven games, including the 32-9 beatdown that Baker Mayfield and the Bucs' offense put together at Raymond James Stadium.

Injuries certainly played a role in the Eagles' demise, but their talent on the roster should not have had this season thrown to the wayside this way.

Like the Cowboys, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni perhaps comes into question heading into the 2024 season. There is also the future of center Jason Kelce, who battled the thought of retirement this past offseason before ultimately opting in for another year.

Philly wanted their redemption in the Super Bowl, but they came far from it in the end.