San Francisco 49ers

49ers wide receiver punches Panthers player after game following groin shot

49ers defeated the Panthers 20-9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings got into a scrap with Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre’von Moehrig after their game on Monday night.

Jennings threw a punch at Moehrig after the final whistle sounded in San Francisco’s 20-9 victory. He said it was in response to Moehrig hitting him below the belt late in the game – a moment that was caught by ESPN’s cameras during the broadcast.

Jauan Jennings and Tre'von Moehrig held back

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers is separated from Tre'von Moehrig #7 of the Carolina Panthers after the game at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 24, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

49ers personnel held Jennings back from escalating the situation further.

"I was just responding to some childish behavior," Jennings said after the game.

Moehrig said the groin-area shot was in response to physical play after the whistle and trash talk throughout the game. He acknowledged that he’s likely to be fined for his actions.

"He was pushing me in the back and stuff, so, you know. That’s really all it was," Moehrig said. "There really isn’t much to it. It was just that, you know what I’m saying? Like I said, I’ll take that one. He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so. ... It is what it is man."

Jauan Jennings points down field

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings celebrates after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Jennings suggested the blow from Moehrig caught him off guard.

"It was just out of nowhere," Jennings said. "It’s probably just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I’m physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there. A lot of things happen in between the whistle with me at least."

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he would "get to the bottom" of the situation. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was "proud" of Jennings for "not losing his mind out there."

Jennings, who is the 49ers’ top receiver in the absence of Brandon Aiyuk, may be suspended for his punch. Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch was suspended earlier this year for punching Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

