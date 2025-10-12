49ers star linebacker Fred Warner carted off field with gruesome ankle injury against Buccaneers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffered a gruesome ankle injury that led to him getting an air cast and carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The injury occurred midway through the first quarter, as Buccaneers running back Rachaad White picked up a 10-yard run with Ji’Ayir Brown tackling him. But, while making the play to get White down on the turf, Brown rolled into Warner, and it appeared his ankle got caught underneath his body.

A video review showed the brutal nature of the injury, and both 49ers and Buccaneers players were motioning to the sideline to have medical personnel come out quickly. Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson was one of those, and he even put his hands on his helmet in disbelief after seeing Warner’s injury up close.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It wasn’t long before the 49ers’ medical team put an air cast on Warner, and he was on the back of a cart on the way to the tunnel. Warner seemed in disbelief as he stared onto the field.

If the injury is severe enough to end Warner's season, it would be another critical defensive piece for this 49ers team lost for the remainder of the season.

49ERS TO BE WITHOUT BROCK PURDY, RICKY PEARSALL DUE TO INJURIES IN GAME VS BUCCANEERS

San Francisco already lost star defensive end Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. Warner, the middle linebacker who is a defensive captain for the 49ers, would be a massive loss.

Warner came into this game leading the 49ers in tackles (50) as well as being second on the team in passes defended (3). Warner has also forced two fumbles and recovered one this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The eight-year veteran out of BYU has totaled at least 130 tackles in each season since 2021, solidifying himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.