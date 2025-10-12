Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

49ers star linebacker Fred Warner carted off field with gruesome ankle injury against Buccaneers

Warner received an air cast and was carted off field after his injury in the first quarter

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Mac Jones 'saves' Kevin Wildes' career, improves to 3-0 as 49ers QB1 with TNF win vs. Rams | First Things First Video

Mac Jones 'saves' Kevin Wildes' career, improves to 3-0 as 49ers QB1 with TNF win vs. Rams | First Things First

Kevin Wildes celebrates Mac Jones' huge career-saving (Wildes' career) performance in the San Francisco 49ers' 26-23 OT win over the Los Angeles Rams.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffered a gruesome ankle injury that led to him getting an air cast and carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. 

The injury occurred midway through the first quarter, as Buccaneers running back Rachaad White picked up a 10-yard run with Ji’Ayir Brown tackling him. But, while making the play to get White down on the turf, Brown rolled into Warner, and it appeared his ankle got caught underneath his body. 

A video review showed the brutal nature of the injury, and both 49ers and Buccaneers players were motioning to the sideline to have medical personnel come out quickly. Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson was one of those, and he even put his hands on his helmet in disbelief after seeing Warner’s injury up close. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fred Warner looks on field

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

It wasn’t long before the 49ers’ medical team put an air cast on Warner, and he was on the back of a cart on the way to the tunnel. Warner seemed in disbelief as he stared onto the field. 

If the injury is severe enough to end Warner's season, it would be another critical defensive piece for this 49ers team lost for the remainder of the season. 

49ERS TO BE WITHOUT BROCK PURDY, RICKY PEARSALL DUE TO INJURIES IN GAME VS BUCCANEERS

San Francisco already lost star defensive end Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. Warner, the middle linebacker who is a defensive captain for the 49ers, would be a massive loss.  

Fred Warner tries to tackle Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs for a gain past San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Jonathan Dyer/Imagn Images)

Warner came into this game leading the 49ers in tackles (50) as well as being second on the team in passes defended (3). Warner has also forced two fumbles and recovered one this season.

Fred Warner carted off field

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off of the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The eight-year veteran out of BYU has totaled at least 130 tackles in each season since 2021, solidifying himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue