49ers to be without Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall due to injuries in game vs Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall have been ruled out for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy is out with a toe injury, while Pearsall is sidelined with a knee injury.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who is listed on the injury report as questionable, is expected to start for the 49ers. Jones hurt his oblique on his final play of last week’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and was limited all week in practice, but should be ready to play, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy, 25, initially hurt his toe in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed the next two games and returned to play in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but reaggravated the injury and missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason, will miss his sixth game due to an injury in San Francisco's last 13 contests dating to last season.

While the 49ers certainly miss Purdy, they have not missed a beat with Jones, as they are 3-0 in his starts.

The 27-year-old has completed 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three games.

Jones is one of only two quarterbacks — along with Matthew Stafford in 2021 with the Rams — ever to win his first three starts with a franchise while throwing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns.

However, for the second straight week, Jones will not have Pearsall to throw to. Jauan Jennings, another one of Jones’ top targets, is listed as questionable with injuries to his ankle and ribs that kept him out of last week's game.

The 49ers (4-1) play the Buccaneers (4-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

