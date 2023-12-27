Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers star Christian McCaffrey's mom wants his fiancée Olivia Culpo to help get team back on track

49ers lost to the Ravens Monday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has a way get the team back to its winning ways next week, and she requested that his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, join in.

Culpo posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and Lisa McCaffrey Wednesday.

"I will buy you any crazy designer tennis shoe you want for next game," McCaffrey wrote to Culpo. "We have to do a pyramid. I had three people text me that’s why we lost.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' celebration of mothers May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for Best Buddies International)

"Or I’ll carry your nice shoes so you can switch them out after the pyramid. Sorry but it’s for the team.

"Are you mad? Start stretching."

Culpo said she was in.

"I’m laughing so hard. … Anything for the W!!!!!!"

Olivia Culpo in 2023

Olivia Culpo poses at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik’s home Aug. 25, 2023, in Sherman Oaks, Calif. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius)

San Francisco fell to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night, 33-19. Christian McCaffrey had 103 rushing yards, 28 yards receiving and a touchdown in the loss. He set a 49ers record with his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey is putting together an MVP-like season. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,395) and yards from scrimmage (1,932). He also has 21 touchdowns this year — 14 on the ground, seven receiving.

Christian McCaffrey vs Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a 5-yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium Dec. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 49ers are on the road this week to take on the Washington Commanders. They’ve already sealed the NFC West crown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.