Tom Brady opens up about 'unique challenges' as parent at height of fame

Tom Brady is just as popular off the field as he was on the field and being in the limelight while trying to parent three children makes things even tougher.

Brady talked about the challenges of parenting while being one of the most famous people on the planet with recording artist John Legend on the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"For a parent, I think it's challenging. You know, we have unique challenges for our own kids. We try to teach them the right values and so forth," Brady said. "But at the same time, I feel like, for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really want to be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?

"And whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us, and I don't want to take away from their moments because this is their important part of their life and their maturation. And at the same time, I try to explain, guys, everything comes at a cost. And the reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help."

"We have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else. So, there's no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone's going to find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent."

Legend added that his children are used to all of it by now.

"They know that their mom and dad are famous. They know, you know, their friends see their mom and dad on television," Legend said. "They see billboards with my face on it for "The Voice" or for my Vegas residency or whatever. … So, I think they feel proud of me and proud of my music and proud that people love what I do and what my wife does."

Brady has three children, a son with actress Bridget Moynahan and a son and daughter with model and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.