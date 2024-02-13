Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ Ray-Ray McCloud sounds off on fan over criticism for critical error in Super Bowl loss

The Chiefs recovered the fumble and scored on the ensuing play

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud III sounded off on a fan over mounting criticism online after a muffed punt return resulted in a Kansas City Chiefs’ touchdown and the team’s first lead of Super Bowl LVIII. 

The incident came late in the third quarter after the Chiefs’ struggling offense suffered another three and out with the Niners already leading by four points. 

Ray-Ray McCloud attempts to recover a fumble

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, #3, attempts to recover a fumble from a Kansas City punt in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, on the ensuing punt return, the punt from Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend ricocheted off the foot of cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., forcing McCloud to have to play the ball off an awkward bounce. 

Initially, reaction to the play was a misplay by McCloud, but the replay showed that the ball was live after the accidental contact with Luter’s foot. 

McCloud responded to a fan on X Monday after the social media user credited the critical error for the Niners loss. 

"If you don’t know football don’t speak about the play! Cuz that’s not a muff goofy boy," McCloud wrote. 

The Chiefs recovered the loose ball in the red zone, and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling would score a 16-yard touchdown to give Kansas City their first lead of the game – ultimately shifting the momentum of the game in their favor. 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs won in overtime to repeat as Super Bowl champions, becoming just the eighth team in league history to do so. 

