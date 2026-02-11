49ers player 'in great spirits' after surgery from gunshot wound in San Francisco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

49ers defensive end Keion White is "in great spirits" after surgery from a gunshot wound he suffered early Monday morning in San Francisco.

The team announced Monday that White was the victim of a non-life-threatening wound from the shooting.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf. I’ve undergone successful surgery," White wrote on his Instagram Stories, via TMZ.

"For those who know me, ya’ll know this won’t stop me from spreading peace and joy to the world. Full steam ahead. I’m in great spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season."

San Francisco Police Department released a statement saying, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers "responded to a business located on the 1700 block of Mission Street regarding a shooting."

Upon arrival, officers found White suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in his ankle. It was deemed non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the statement continued. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect. All information is preliminary at this time, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

The incident occurred just hours after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California — White’s home field.

White was spotted on his Instagram account wearing Patriots gear while attending Super Bowl LX . He played five games with the Patriots this season before joining the 49ers in a trade prior to the NFL deadline.

The 49ers sent a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for White and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

White collected 1.5 sacks and 12 combined tackles with six quarterback hits over his nine games (two starts) for the 49ers this season. He also recorded a sack and four tackles in two playoff games for San Francisco.

Another 49ers player, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, was shot through the chest during a robbery attempt in August 2024. Pearsall was forced to miss the first six games of his rookie year due to the injury, which he fully recovered from.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.