49ers not entertaining Nick Bosa trade amid holdout, head coach and GM say

With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off in one week, the San Francisco 49ers are still without star defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is holding out amid a contract dispute.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch both said the organization is not entertaining a Bosa trade.

"No. I haven’t talked to many people about that," Shanahan said when asked if there was any way the 49ers would consider trading Bosa. "But I know how I feel pretty strongly, and I think everyone would agree with that."

"No. Real simple," Lynch said.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks in 2022 with 18.5, and he has 43.0 sacks in his four-year NFL career.

While San Francisco is not considering moving on from their star defensive player , Shanahan did expect a deal to have been done by now.

"I thought it would come probably at this time just looking at the history of those things," Shanahan said, per the team transcript. "I’m really hoping it gets done. I know they’re working tirelessly at it. [General Manager] John [Lynch] [VP of Football Administrations Brian] Hamp [Hampton] [President] Paraag [Marathe]. I know their team is. But hopefully we can get him in here sooner than later."

While San Francisco is planning on moving forward with Bosa, the 49ers decided to end Trey Lance’s time in a 49ers uniform last week.

Lance was traded to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, two years after sending three first-rounders for the right to draft Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft .

The decision to move on from Lance came days after Sam Darnold was named the backup quarterback to starter Brock Purdy.

"When we told Trey, when we told him that he wasn’t the two [quarterback], I said we’d like to keep him here as the three. But we also want to do what’s good for him, too," Shanahan told reporters after the trade.

"And when we looked into other teams, and he told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had a chance to be the No. 2," Shanahan continued. "We thought we got some good deals for him. There was a number of teams involved. To end up getting the fourth was a little better than we anticipated and clears up a lot of money and allows a better situation for him, too."