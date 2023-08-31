Expand / Collapse search
Nick Bosa

49ers not entertaining Nick Bosa trade amid holdout, head coach and GM say

Bosa is looking for a new contract

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off in one week, the San Francisco 49ers are still without star defensive end Nick Bosa. 

Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is holding out amid a contract dispute. 

Nick Bosa poses

Nick Bosa, #97 of the San Francisco 49ers, reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch both said the organization is not entertaining a Bosa trade. 

"No. I haven’t talked to many people about that," Shanahan said when asked if there was any way the 49ers would consider trading Bosa. "But I know how I feel pretty strongly, and I think everyone would agree with that."

"No. Real simple," Lynch said.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks in 2022 with 18.5, and he has 43.0 sacks in his four-year NFL career. 

While San Francisco is not considering moving on from their star defensive player, Shanahan did expect a deal to have been done by now. 

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch during rookie training camp at the SAP Performance Facility on May 12, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

"I thought it would come probably at this time just looking at the history of those things," Shanahan said, per the team transcript. "I’m really hoping it gets done. I know they’re working tirelessly at it. [General Manager] John [Lynch] [VP of Football Administrations Brian] Hamp [Hampton] [President] Paraag [Marathe]. I know their team is. But hopefully we can get him in here sooner than later."

While San Francisco is planning on moving forward with Bosa, the 49ers decided to end Trey Lance’s time in a 49ers uniform last week. 

Lance was traded to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, two years after sending three first-rounders for the right to draft Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The decision to move on from Lance came days after Sam Darnold was named the backup quarterback to starter Brock Purdy. 

Trey Lance vs Raiders

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, #5, warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"When we told Trey, when we told him that he wasn’t the two [quarterback], I said we’d like to keep him here as the three. But we also want to do what’s good for him, too," Shanahan told reporters after the trade. 

"And when we looked into other teams, and he told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had a chance to be the No. 2," Shanahan continued. "We thought we got some good deals for him. There was a number of teams involved. To end up getting the fourth was a little better than we anticipated and clears up a lot of money and allows a better situation for him, too."

The 49ers open the season on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.