49ers' Kyle Shanahan gets heated with Jimmy Garoppolo in sideline chat after early interception

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was seen having a heated sideline conversation with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after throwing an interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings — but apparently it was something Garoppolo needed in order to refocus.

The Niners six-play opening drive ended abruptly when a pass intended for Deebo Samuel was picked off by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Shanahan told reporters after the game that the pick was "inexcusable" and that he "started off not great" but he explained the importance of talking to Garoppolo face-to-face after the interception.

"I just wanted him to hear directly from me," he said, via Yahoo Sports . "On a headset, I'm talking to coaches and they can pass along information. I just told him the obvious, what he missed and told him to let it go and we're going to come right back to you and we need you to be aggressive for the rest of the game. And he was and he handled it right."

Garoppolo echoed that sentiment, adding that their exchange wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

"Just like normal, he always approaches me face-to-face with it," he said. "Just really, I had to get to my check down. It wasn't what we were looking for and I tried to be aggressive on it. But yeah, just can't do that, it wasn't a good decision."

He continued: "I have to be better than that with it. Just take the check down. They were giving those to us early and I just need to be more efficient with those."

Garoppolo threw for 230 yards and a TD, but the Niners once again did more of their work on the ground with Samuel's two scores making him the first receiver since the merger to run for five TDs in a season. Samuel had six carries for 66 yards and also caught one pass for 15 yards before leaving with a groin injury in Sunday’s 34-26 victory.

The pressure will be on Garoppolo to perform this season. According to the NFL Network , absent a Super Bowl run, the Niners plan to trade him in the offseason to make room for Trey Lance.

