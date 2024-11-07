49ers expect Christian McCaffrey to make season debut vs. Buccaneers, coach says

Christian McCaffrey is finally back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday he expects the 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year to make his season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey’s practice window opened earlier this week, giving him 21 days to make his debut, or he'd be done for the season. It was always expected the running back would have a chance to play this week, and the 49ers love having him back.

To say this has been a long time coming would be an understatement. McCaffrey’s injury status has been a roller coaster ride, starting with Shanahan saying at the beginning of training camp his star running back would miss a couple of weeks due to a calf injury.

But McCaffrey was surprisingly inactive for the team’s opening week matchup against the New York Jets. Jordan Mason has started in place of McCaffrey.

Then the 49ers announced McCaffrey would go on injured reserve, forcing him to miss at least four games, but he's missed more since then.

It got to the point McCaffrey traveled to Germany to receive expert treatment for his Achilles injury. And then Shanahan revealed McCaffrey had been dealing with injuries in both ankles.

McCaffrey starred for the NFC champion 49ers in 2023, leading the league with 1,459 rushing yards and scoring 21 times — 14 on the ground, seven through the air — anchoring the team’s offense.

Having McCaffrey in the backfield opened numerous possibilities for Shanahan and gave quarterback Brock Purdy, who continues to prove he’s a franchise quarterback, another weapon.

McCaffrey returns to an odd situation compared to past seasons. The 49ers are tied with the Los Angeles Rams at 4-4 in the NFC West, which is led by the Arizona Cardinals at 5-4.

The race for the division is close, and the 49ers have looked ordinary with McCaffrey out.

