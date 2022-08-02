49ers' Deebo Samuel dismisses rumors he wasn't happy about 'wide back' role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deebo Samuel has become, quite literally, a jack of all trades for the San Francisco 49ers.

He caught, rushed for, and threw a touchdown in the same game in Week 18.

Samuel had been used in the backfield in San Fran before, notching 22 carries in his first two seasons (22 games). But in 2021, he had 59 rushing attempts, and made good use of them, running for 365 yards and eight touchdowns (he scored 14 all year, not including his passing TD).

Rumors circulated, however, that Samuel was upset with his backfield usage, and that played a role into his contract disputes and trade rumors.

But after inking a three-year deal worth over $70 million on Sunday, he dismissed that notion after speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"That's false," Samuel said, via Bleacher Report. "There's a lot of things that came out that I want to speak on, but at the end of the day, I wasn't allowed to. I mean, you can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys game. It kind of shows what kind of player I am. And also, I mean, you can go turn on the Pro Bowl tape and like, what I said about being a wide back, I don’t mind doing whatever it takes for this team to win."

Samuel led the team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns last year, marking himself as one of — if not, the most — dynamic players in the NFL.

Samuel is now the definition of the new fad "wide back," and he made it know he's okay with it.

Samuel even scoffed at the rumors back in April.

"To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though," Samuel ttweeted at the time, "everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say. Have a blessed day."

If the 49ers want to get back to the NFC Championship, they will need Samuel to be the successful wide back he was last year — which probably won't be an issue.