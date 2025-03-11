Expand / Collapse search
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo announce they're expecting: 'Next chapter, motherhood'

McCaffrey and Culpo tied the knot in June 2023

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together, just a year shy of celebrating their first wedding anniversary. 

The 33-year-old model shared a photoshoot on social media Monday to announce the baby news with a caption that read, "Next chapter, motherhood."

Christian McCaffrey in a classic tuxedo at the Vanity Fair after party with Olivia Culpo in a puffy baby pink off the shoulder dress

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and were engaged in April 2023. They officially tied the knot in June. (Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Teammate Kyle Juszczyk, who will reportedly be released by the 49ers by the start of the new league year this week, congratulated the couple in another post, saying, "Uncle Juice can’t [wait] to meet his godchild! Congrats guys!"

Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, added, "The best mom and dad there ever will be. We love you guys so much!!" 

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and were engaged in April 2023. In June 2024, the couple officially tied the knot in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island. 

Christian McCaffrey runs

Christian McCaffrey, #23 of the San Francisco 49ers, carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The former Miss Universe received harsh criticism following her nuptials over her wedding dress choice, which McCaffrey came to the defense of on social media at the time, calling one critic’s take "evil." 

In an August interview with Fox News Digital, Culpo spoke out against the online "trolls." 

"I feel like trolls [are] people who are so upset with their lives that they have to spread hate," she said. "Really, that's what it comes down to. You have to keep that in mind and feel bad for them." 

"It's hard when you're on the receiving end of someone who wants to make you feel really bad," Culpo continued. "We have to imagine the head space that that person is. And when you really think about it, that's sad. That's sad for them."

"They have to live with themselves. You just have to look at it, and then you get to walk away. But they're stuck with themselves, so it's sad. I really do hope that there's a world where that doesn't exist, because it's really just an indication of that person suffering a lot." 

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Monday’s news followed the shocking reports that the 49ers informed veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk that they would be releasing him after eight seasons in San Francisco. Juszczyk served as a key piece in Kyle Shanahan’s offense since his signing in 2017. 

McCaffrey shared a post on Instagram Monday, calling Juszczyk his "brother." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.